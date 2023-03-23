DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,600 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after buying an additional 27,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,544,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,112,000 after buying an additional 5,726,233 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,769,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,608,000 after buying an additional 5,455,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,992,000.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

