DNB Asset Management AS Buys 120,918 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 157.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,918 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of VST opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 29.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,185. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 369,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,648.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Burke acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,733,185. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $732,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.