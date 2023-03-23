DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Down 1.6 %

IEX stock opened at $218.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.64. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.