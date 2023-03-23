DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $246.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.59. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.40.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

