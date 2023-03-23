DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,471 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Fortive by 98.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth $42,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

