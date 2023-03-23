DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 12,052 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after acquiring an additional 622,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Corning by 37.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,673,000 after buying an additional 254,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $38.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.78.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

