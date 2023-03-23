DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 10,461 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PG&E by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 86.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 190.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

PG&E Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PCG opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

