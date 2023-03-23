CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Position Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after buying an additional 7,780,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after purchasing an additional 526,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after purchasing an additional 180,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

