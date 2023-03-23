CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stake Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $671,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 130,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

