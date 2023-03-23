Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $11.80 Million in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 320,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,795,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.69% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Tidewater by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tidewater in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tidewater Stock Down 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

Shares of TDW opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,063,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,442,887.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

