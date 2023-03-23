Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131,046 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at $73,762,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,762,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,007,796. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

