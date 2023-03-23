Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516,228 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 5.4 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

