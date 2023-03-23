Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $201,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $216.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $256.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

