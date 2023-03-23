Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 10,385 ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

About ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

