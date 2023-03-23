Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,384.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,384.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $166.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.45. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $170.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.47.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

