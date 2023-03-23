Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCUS. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 406,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 4.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCUS opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.89. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading

