Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.6% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.34. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

