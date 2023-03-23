Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.70 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -368.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.