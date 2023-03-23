Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

