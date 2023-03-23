Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,003 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Airbnb by 23.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.0 %

ABNB opened at $121.17 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $41,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,988,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $423,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 210,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $41,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,988,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,066,863 shares of company stock valued at $256,807,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.



