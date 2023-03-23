Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
