Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.