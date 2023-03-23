320 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $743,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,551,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $205.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $256.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.07.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

