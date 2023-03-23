285 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AGCO by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in AGCO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in AGCO by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in AGCO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $126.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.95.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.