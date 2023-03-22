Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,980,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.