Stolper Co Buys 2,697 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stolper Co boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.9% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 37,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 53,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 282,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,744,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 68,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 19,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

