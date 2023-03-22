State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 685 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor Price Performance

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE opened at $152.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

