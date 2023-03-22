State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCK opened at $347.47 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.49 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

