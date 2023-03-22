State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.03 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 68.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $271.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.82 and a 200-day moving average of $253.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.