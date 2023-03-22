Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 656.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.3 %

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Longbow Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $149.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

