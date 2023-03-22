Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

