Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $430.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $431.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.