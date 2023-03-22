OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

