OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $308,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day moving average is $96.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.