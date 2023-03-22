Old Port Advisors Sells 1,392 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

