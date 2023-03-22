Old Port Advisors Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

