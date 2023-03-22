North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $135,000 Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

EQR opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.36%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

