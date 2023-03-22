Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Community Trust & Investment Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,171 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 199.7% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 41.9% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $649,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Guggenheim lowered shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $273.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.52. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

