McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

