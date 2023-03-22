McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 350 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of -375.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

