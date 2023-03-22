Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 3,208 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,765,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average is $189.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

