Marcum Wealth LLC Has $55.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,355 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $55,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

