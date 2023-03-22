Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1,102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,029 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $17,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hess by 131.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $841,361.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,720 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,936. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of HES stock opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.97. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

