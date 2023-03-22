Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average is $189.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.