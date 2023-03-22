Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 64,618 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,618 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Up 1.2 %

Apple stock opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

