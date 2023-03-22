FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in FedEx by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,571 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock opened at $219.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day moving average of $181.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.68.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

