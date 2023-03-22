DNB Asset Management AS Sells 115 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,806,000 after acquiring an additional 37,958 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Entergy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Entergy by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $103.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average of $109.01. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.41%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.07.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

