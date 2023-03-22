DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 20,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 90,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

CTSH opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

