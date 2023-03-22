DNB Asset Management AS Has $7.91 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

