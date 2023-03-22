Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $130.62 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.45.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.